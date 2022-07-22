Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Insider Buys £4,266.26 in Stock

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH – Get Rating) insider Zoran Bogdanovic bought 218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,957 ($23.40) per share, with a total value of £4,266.26 ($5,100.13).

On Friday, June 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 227 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,799 ($21.51) per share, with a total value of £4,083.73 ($4,881.92).

On Tuesday, May 17th, Zoran Bogdanovic bought 218 shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,799 ($21.51) per share, with a total value of £3,921.82 ($4,688.37).

Shares of LON:CCH opened at GBX 1,938 ($23.17) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.24. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a 52-week low of GBX 1,403.50 ($16.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($33.59). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,799.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,917.15. The company has a market capitalization of £7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,525.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of €0.71 ($0.72) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Coca-Cola HBC’s previous dividend of $0.64. Coca-Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.39%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.71) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.91) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,475 ($29.59) to GBX 2,525 ($30.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 1,900 ($22.71) to GBX 2,000 ($23.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola HBC presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,025 ($24.21).

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.

