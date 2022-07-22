Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Colgate-Palmolive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $76.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.65. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Colgate-Palmolive

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.69%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total transaction of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,979.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,790 shares in the company, valued at $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,470,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,971,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,997,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,145,000 after purchasing an additional 359,161 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,925,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,856,000 after purchasing an additional 255,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,444,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,376,000 after purchasing an additional 94,837 shares during the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CL. StockNews.com lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.62.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

