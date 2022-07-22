Comparing Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ) and Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) and Bioqual (OTCMKTS:BIOQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Absci and Bioqual’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Absci $4.78 million 69.74 -$100.96 million ($3.33) -1.08 Bioqual $57.68 million 1.01 $6.33 million $6.15 10.57

Bioqual has higher revenue and earnings than Absci. Absci is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bioqual, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

40.0% of Absci shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.2% of Bioqual shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Absci and Bioqual’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Absci -2,633.14% -36.19% -22.99% Bioqual 8.53% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Absci and Bioqual, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Absci 1 3 4 0 2.38 Bioqual 0 0 0 0 N/A

Absci presently has a consensus price target of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 410.68%. Given Absci’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Absci is more favorable than Bioqual.

Summary

Bioqual beats Absci on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Absci

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process. Absci Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Bioqual

Bioqual, Inc. provides in-vivo and in-vitro pre-clinical research services to commercial and government clients in the United States. The company provides research services in the areas of COVID-19, AIDS, influenza, RSV infection, and flavivirus infections, including zika, dengue, malaria, hepatitis, and cancer. Its services also include sample processing, virus stock generation, quantitation of infectious virus, virus neutralization assays, hemagglutination inhibition assay, quantitative PCR, antigen and antibody ELISA detection assays, flow cytometry, lymphocyte proliferation, and other cell-based assays. In addition, the company provides animal research model related services. Bioqual, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

