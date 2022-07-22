Comparing DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) & Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG)

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) and Smart Powerr (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DLocal and Smart Powerr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $244.12 million 33.92 $77.88 million $0.28 100.25 Smart Powerr $870,000.00 25.06 $4.05 million N/A N/A

DLocal has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Powerr.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 2 5 0 2.71 Smart Powerr 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for DLocal and Smart Powerr, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

DLocal currently has a consensus price target of $38.71, suggesting a potential upside of 37.92%. Given DLocal’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe DLocal is more favorable than Smart Powerr.

Profitability

This table compares DLocal and Smart Powerr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 29.95% 32.37% 15.33% Smart Powerr N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Smart Powerr shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

DLocal beats Smart Powerr on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Smart Powerr

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes. The company also offers waste gas-to-energy solutions comprising the Waste Gas Power Generation system that utilizes flammable waste gas from coal mining, petroleum exploitation, refinery processing, or other sources as a fuel source to generate electricity; and the Combined Cycle Power Plant, which employs power generating cycle to utilize the waste gas that generates electricity by burning the flammable waste gas in a gas turbine, as well as uses the waste heat from burning the gas to make steam to generate additional electricity through a steam turbine. In addition, it provides project investment, investment management, economic information consulting, technical, financial leasing, and financial leasing transactions consulting services; purchases, repairs, and disposes financial leasing assets; and sells and leases energy saving systems and equipment. The company was formerly known as China Recycling Energy Corporation and changed its name to Smart Powerr Corp. in March 2022. Smart Powerr Corp. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Xi'an, China.

