Comparing Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) & Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB)

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) and Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enterprise Financial Services $450.97 million 3.55 $133.05 million $4.17 10.32 Atlantic Union Bankshares $718.16 million 3.64 $263.92 million $3.12 11.16

Atlantic Union Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Enterprise Financial Services. Enterprise Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atlantic Union Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Enterprise Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Enterprise Financial Services pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Atlantic Union Bankshares pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Enterprise Financial Services has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Atlantic Union Bankshares has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Atlantic Union Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

67.1% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.6% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Enterprise Financial Services shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Atlantic Union Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Enterprise Financial Services and Atlantic Union Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enterprise Financial Services 31.42% 13.65% 1.46% Atlantic Union Bankshares 35.51% 9.94% 1.33%

Risk & Volatility

Enterprise Financial Services has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantic Union Bankshares has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and Atlantic Union Bankshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enterprise Financial Services 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atlantic Union Bankshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

Enterprise Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.79%. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus target price of $44.25, suggesting a potential upside of 27.12%. Given Enterprise Financial Services’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Enterprise Financial Services is more favorable than Atlantic Union Bankshares.

Summary

Atlantic Union Bankshares beats Enterprise Financial Services on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers treasury management and international trade services; tax credit brokerage services consisting of the acquisition of tax credits and sale of these tax credits to clients; and financial and estate planning, investment management, and trust services to businesses, individuals, institutions, retirement plans, and non-profit organizations. Further, it offers fiduciary, financial advisory, and merchant processing services; and debit and credit cards. Additionally, the company provides international banking, insurance, internet and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, positive pay, fraud detection and prevention, automated payable, check imaging, and statement and document imaging services; and cash management products, controlled disbursements, repurchase agreements, and sweep investment accounts. It operates banking locations and administrative offices in Arizona, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico market areas, as well as a network of SBA loan production offices and deposit production offices in various states. Enterprise Financial Services Corp was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Clayton, Missouri.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services. It also provides loans for commercial, industrial, residential mortgage, and consumer purposes. In addition, the company offers credit cards, automated teller machine (ATM) services, mobile and internet banking services, and online bill payment services, as well as financial planning, trust, and wealth management services. Further, it provides securities, brokerage, and investment advisory products and services; and originates and sells residential loan products in the secondary market. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 130 branches and approximately 150 ATMs in Virginia, Maryland, and North Carolina. The company was formerly known as Union Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation in May 2019. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

