Comparing Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) & British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY)

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) and British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Konica Minolta and British Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Konica Minolta alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konica Minolta $8.12 billion 0.21 -$232.49 million ($0.93) -7.28 British Land $560.21 million 9.35 $1.31 billion N/A N/A

British Land has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Konica Minolta.

Dividends

Volatility and Risk

Konica Minolta pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. British Land pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Konica Minolta pays out -36.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Konica Minolta has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, British Land has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Konica Minolta and British Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konica Minolta -2.82% -4.73% -1.99% British Land N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Konica Minolta and British Land, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konica Minolta 0 1 0 0 2.00 British Land 1 2 6 0 2.56

Summary

British Land beats Konica Minolta on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konica Minolta

(Get Rating)

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as IT and printing solutions and services. It also provides healthcare systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, and other systems, as well as digitalization, networking, solutions, and services in the medical field; genetic diagnostic and drug discovery support services. In addition, the company offers measuring instruments; functional film displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; industrial inkjet printheads; lenses for industrial and professional use; and imaging-IoT and visual solutions. Konica Minolta, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About British Land

(Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer. We do this by creating great environments both inside and outside our buildings and use our scale and placemaking skills to enhance and enliven them. This expands their appeal to a broader range of occupiers, creating enduring demand and driving sustainable, long term performance. Our Offices portfolio comprises three office-led campuses in central London as well as high quality standalone buildings and accounts for 65% of our portfolio. Our Retail portfolio is focused on retail parks and shopping centres, and accounts for 31% of our portfolio. Increasingly our focus is on providing a mix of uses and this is most evident at Canada Water, our 53 acre redevelopment opportunity where we have plans to create a new neighbourhood for London. Sustainability is embedded throughout our business. Our places, which are designed to meet high sustainability standards, become part of local communities, provide opportunities for skills development and employment and promote wellbeing. In April 2016 British Land received the Queen's Award for Enterprise: Sustainable Development, the UK's highest accolade for business success for economic, social and environmental achievements over a period of five years.

Receive News & Ratings for Konica Minolta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Konica Minolta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.