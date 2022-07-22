ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $246.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNVVY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ConvaTec Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 230 ($2.75) to GBX 255 ($3.05) in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 195 ($2.33) to GBX 200 ($2.39) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 290 ($3.47) to GBX 285 ($3.41) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

ConvaTec Group Price Performance

CNVVY opened at $10.56 on Friday. ConvaTec Group has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $14.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.46.

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

