Cormark Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Cormark decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Americas Silver in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Americas Silver from C$1.30 to C$0.90 in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins reduced their target price on Americas Silver to C$1.15 in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.48.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN USAS opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $91.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 113.34%. The business had revenue of $26.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million.

Institutional Trading of Americas Silver

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 768,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Americas Silver by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,034,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 157,990 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $2,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Americas Silver by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Americas Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Americas Silver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.