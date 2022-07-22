Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Trading Down 2.9% After Analyst Downgrade

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) shares fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. The stock traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.41. 2,221 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 909,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costamare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Costamare by 1,053.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Costamare had a return on equity of 23.37% and a net margin of 52.41%. The business had revenue of $268.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Costamare’s payout ratio is presently 12.40%.

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

