Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 24.7% from the June 15th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 520.0 days.

Covivio Price Performance

Covivio stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. Covivio has a 52 week low of $54.40 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.67 and a 200-day moving average of $73.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered their price target on Covivio from €73.00 ($73.74) to €62.00 ($62.63) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Covivio Company Profile

A preferred real estate player at the European level, Covivio is close to its end users, capturing their aspirations, combining work, travel, living, and co-inventing vibrant spaces. A benchmark in the European real estate market with 25 Billion in assets, Covivio offers support to companies, hotel brands and territories in their pursuit for attractiveness, transformation and responsible performance.

Further Reading

