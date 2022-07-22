Credit Suisse Group Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $143.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $170.00 to $143.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GOOGL. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $180.00 to $132.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $132.50 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphabet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $159.02.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $114.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.93. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $101.88 and a 1 year high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynch Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,923,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 30,501 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $66,470,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.