Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRDO. Mizuho dropped their price target on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Credo Technology Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Credo Technology Group stock opened at $11.95 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50. Credo Technology Group has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $18.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $37.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.35 million. The company’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Credo Technology Group will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRDO. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Credo Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include integrated circuits, active electrical cables, and SerDes chiplets that are based on its serializer/deserializer and digital signal processor technologies.

