Critical Analysis: Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) versus PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC)

Docebo and PowerSchool are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Docebo and PowerSchool, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Docebo 0 1 6 0 2.86 PowerSchool 0 4 8 0 2.67

Docebo currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, indicating a potential upside of 126.24%. PowerSchool has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 86.21%. Given Docebo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Docebo is more favorable than PowerSchool.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Docebo $104.24 million 9.76 -$13.60 million ($0.45) -68.76 PowerSchool $558.60 million 5.15 -$33.77 million N/A N/A

This table compares Docebo and PowerSchool’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Docebo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PowerSchool.

Profitability

This table compares Docebo and PowerSchool’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Docebo -13.02% -7.87% -5.51% PowerSchool N/A 2.16% 1.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

35.6% of Docebo shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of PowerSchool shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PowerSchool beats Docebo on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Docebo

Docebo Inc. provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly. The company's learning platform includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool; Docebo Content that allows to unlock the industry's best-learning content; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool; Docebo Learning Analytics that allows learning administrators to prove their learning programs are powering their business, as well as connecting learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work. It also provides Docebo for Salesforce, a native integration that leverages Salesforce's application programming interface and technology architecture to produce a learning experience; and Docebo Embed (OEM) that allows original equipment manufacturers to embed and re-sell Docebo as a part of their software. In addition, the company offers Docebo Mobile App Publisher product that allows companies to create and publish own branded version of Docebo Go.Learn mobile learning applications; Docebo Extended Enterprise that breeds customer education, partner enablement, and retention; and Docebo Discover, Coach & Share that enhances the learning experience to create a culture of social learning. It serves customers in the technology, media, manufacturing, consulting and professional services, and retail industries. The company was formerly known as Docebo Canada, Inc. Docebo Inc. founded in 2005 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics. The company serves state departments of education, public school districts, charter schools, independent schools, virtual schools, and others. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Folsom, California. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Pearson Education Limited.

