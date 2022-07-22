Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) PT Lowered to $190.00

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 9.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $219.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $184.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.47.

Crown Castle International Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $173.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $174.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Crown Castle International has a one year low of $153.70 and a one year high of $209.87. The company has a market cap of $74.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle International

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,606.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $3,261,230. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown Castle International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.7% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 5,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,992,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle International by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Crown Castle International

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Featured Stories

