Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 347 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.4% in the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE boosted its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 12,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.6% in the first quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $145.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $285.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.40.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

