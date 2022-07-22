CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $29.73, but opened at $31.20. CSX shares last traded at $30.66, with a volume of 324,052 shares traded.

The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

CSX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at CSX

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on CSX in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.61.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,934,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,512,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,407,138,000 after acquiring an additional 692,267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average is $33.45. The stock has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

