Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Update

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the June 15th total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 148.5 days.

Cyfrowy Polsat Price Performance

Shares of CYFWF stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75.

Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

