Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Short Interest Down 20.5% in June

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,961,400 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 3,723,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 897.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano from €12.00 ($12.12) to €12.70 ($12.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €11.30 ($11.41) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.30 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Davide Campari-Milano has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.01.

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Davide Campari-Milano Price Performance

Shares of DVDCF opened at $10.95 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.28.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.