DCC (LON:DCC) Earns “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their underweight rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 5,550 ($66.35) target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DCC to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 7,500 ($89.66) to GBX 5,800 ($69.34) in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,250 ($86.67) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($89.66) target price on shares of DCC in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DCC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 6,852 ($81.91).

LON:DCC opened at GBX 5,270 ($63.00) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,399.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,800.12. DCC has a 1-year low of GBX 4,881 ($58.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,520 ($77.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of £5.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,667.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a GBX 119.93 ($1.43) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from DCC’s previous dividend of $55.85. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. DCC’s payout ratio is currently 51.80%.

In other DCC news, insider Mark Breuer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 5,587 ($66.79) per share, for a total transaction of £55,870 ($66,790.20).

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. This segment serves approximately 0.9 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

