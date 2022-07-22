Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Target Price to $60.00

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on KRC. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Stock Down 0.5 %

KRC stock opened at $53.01 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $79.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.23% and a net margin of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Kilroy Realty’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kilroy Realty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 9,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 61,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 140,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,342,000 after purchasing an additional 53,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.