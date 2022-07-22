Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Stock Price Down 2.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) fell 2.6% on Wednesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $67.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Devon Energy traded as low as $55.67 and last traded at $55.72. 40,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,182,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.21.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $1,335,747.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 9,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $615,603.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,397.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 19,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $1,335,747.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,747,265.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,345,388 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Devon Energy

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in Devon Energy by 202.8% in the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 2.61.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.04%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.31%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.