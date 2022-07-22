Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Lowered to $170.00 at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $170.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $169.68.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $115.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.72. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.93 and a fifty-two week high of $162.24.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $4,500,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,278,834.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,740,850 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,262 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after buying an additional 19,526 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

