Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 323 ($3.86) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DLG. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a buy rating and set a GBX 277 ($3.31) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.95) to GBX 215 ($2.57) in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 360 ($4.30) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.47) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.95) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 302.50 ($3.62).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of DLG stock opened at GBX 200.90 ($2.40) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 245.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 267.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 184.55 ($2.21) and a one year high of GBX 319.40 ($3.82). The firm has a market cap of £2.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 837.08.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.