Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DFH. Bank of America cut Dream Finders Homes from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Dream Finders Homes Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $13.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.94. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.91. Dream Finders Homes has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $24.90.

Institutional Trading of Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $664.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFH. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 39,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

