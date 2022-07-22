Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Up 23.9% in June

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 118,200 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 95,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Dream Unlimited Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS DRUNF opened at $23.91 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.93. Dream Unlimited has a 12-month low of $20.20 and a 12-month high of $40.32.

Dream Unlimited Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.0782 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 1.01%.

About Dream Unlimited

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

