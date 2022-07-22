Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $95.00. The stock had previously closed at $93.85, but opened at $96.33. Duolingo shares last traded at $98.93, with a volume of 600 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Duolingo to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Duolingo from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Duolingo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.78.

In other news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $39,299.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,889.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 432 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total value of $39,299.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,889.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 136,968 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.29 per share, for a total transaction of $10,312,320.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,361,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $253,118,429.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,647 shares of company stock worth $12,702,292 in the last three months. Company insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 620.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duolingo in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 40.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.27.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.28. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $81.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

