DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Price Target Cut to $33.00

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DXC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $47.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.08.

DXC Technology Price Performance

DXC opened at $31.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.16 and a 200 day moving average of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $27.28 and a fifty-two week high of $44.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 4.41%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in DXC Technology by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in DXC Technology by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 62,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 47,112 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in DXC Technology by 180.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 69,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 44,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,054,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,875 shares during the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

