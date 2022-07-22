Eagle Strategies LLC Increases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.1% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 91,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,016,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 56.5% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 25,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 57,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PG opened at $140.77 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $337.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.33.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,347,910.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,014 shares of company stock worth $5,184,102 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

