ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the June 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 246,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Trading Down 3.3 %

ECTM opened at $2.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $3.32.

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.10 million for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 79.84%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Cuts Dividend

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 18.34%. ECA Marcellus Trust I’s dividend payout ratio is presently 111.76%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

