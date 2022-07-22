Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EW shares. Cowen lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.65.

Shares of EW stock opened at $103.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.52 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,450.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,450.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 199,715 shares of company stock worth $19,905,072 over the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

