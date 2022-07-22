Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EGO opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $5.27 and a 1-year high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eldorado Gold ( NYSE:EGO Get Rating ) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.15). Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 51.36%. The business had revenue of $194.67 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 138,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,630,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,247,000 after purchasing an additional 86,866 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 420,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 295,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.83% of the company’s stock.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

