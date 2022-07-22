Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target Raised to $247.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $247.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.35.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

ENPH opened at $219.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.24. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The firm had revenue of $441.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Benjamin John Kortlang sold 25,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.89, for a total value of $4,947,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,331,800.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Stories

