Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Centerra Gold Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:CG)

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSE:CG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.30 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$373.97 million for the quarter.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CG. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Centerra Gold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.43.

Shares of TSE:CG opened at C$7.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of C$2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.28. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.33 and a 52 week high of C$13.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.36%.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

