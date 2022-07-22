Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Short Interest Down 20.7% in June

Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EUXTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Euronext from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Euronext to €97.00 ($97.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Euronext from €98.70 ($99.70) to €102.90 ($103.94) in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Euronext from €96.00 ($96.97) to €91.00 ($91.92) in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.73.

Euronext Price Performance

Shares of EUXTF stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.38. Euronext has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Further Reading

