Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) & F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Head to Head Review

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) and Evans Bancorp (NYSE:EVBN) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

F.N.B. has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Evans Bancorp has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.3% of F.N.B. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of Evans Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of F.N.B. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Evans Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

F.N.B. pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Evans Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. F.N.B. pays out 43.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Evans Bancorp pays out 28.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Evans Bancorp has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for F.N.B. and Evans Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score F.N.B. 0 1 4 0 2.80 Evans Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

F.N.B. currently has a consensus price target of $13.49, indicating a potential upside of 16.53%. Given F.N.B.’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Evans Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares F.N.B. and Evans Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets F.N.B. 27.34% 8.06% 1.03% Evans Bancorp 24.98% 13.53% 1.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares F.N.B. and Evans Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio F.N.B. $1.34 billion 3.05 $405.00 million $1.10 10.53 Evans Bancorp $96.43 million 2.00 $24.04 million $4.34 8.06

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Evans Bancorp. Evans Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than F.N.B., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

F.N.B. beats Evans Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities; and commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 334 banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc. primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides residential mortgages; commercial and multi-family mortgages and commercial construction loans; home equities, such as home equity lines of credit and second mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising term loans and lines of credit; consumer loans, including direct automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, and personal loans; other loans consisting of cash reserves, overdrafts, and loan clearing accounts; and installment loans. In addition, the company sells various premium-based insurance policies, including business and personal insurance, employee benefits, surety bonds, risk management, life, disability, and long-term care coverage, as well as provides claims adjusting services to various insurance companies; and non-deposit investment products, such as annuities and mutual funds. It operates through a total of 21 full-service banking offices in Erie County, Niagara County, Monroe County, and Chautauqua County, New York. Evans Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

