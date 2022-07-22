Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Receives $48.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQUA. Credit Suisse Group set a $43.00 target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Trading of Evoqua Water Technologies

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $36.10 on Tuesday. Evoqua Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $30.44 and a fifty-two week high of $49.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $426.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

