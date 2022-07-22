Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,439 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,734 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $4,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 536,970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $72,110,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth $2,155,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 98.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 101,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after buying an additional 50,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $101.46 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.58 and a 1-year high of $137.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.27.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.28. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.58% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 15.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXPD. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.33.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

