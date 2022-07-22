Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Extendicare in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Extendicare’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$305.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.50 million.

Separately, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Extendicare stock opened at C$7.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.38. Extendicare has a 1 year low of C$6.51 and a 1 year high of C$8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$650.23 million and a P/E ratio of 121.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.83, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

