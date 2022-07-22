F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Up 0.7%

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.09. 244,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 481,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FXLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on F45 Training from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on F45 Training from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

F45 Training Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at F45 Training

F45 Training ( NYSE:FXLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $50.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 52,653 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $517,578.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,618,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,285.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F45 Training

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training during the first quarter worth $380,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in F45 Training during the first quarter worth $273,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in F45 Training by 132.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in F45 Training by 8.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

Featured Articles

