F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Shares Up 0.7%

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLVGet Rating) shot up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $4.09. 244,774 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 481,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FXLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on F45 Training from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on F45 Training from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

F45 Training Stock Up 0.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.88.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $50.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.07 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at F45 Training

In other news, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 52,653 shares of F45 Training stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $517,578.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,618,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,285.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F45 Training

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in F45 Training during the first quarter worth $380,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in F45 Training during the first quarter worth $273,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in F45 Training by 132.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 27,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 15,674 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in F45 Training by 8.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training

(Get Rating)

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.