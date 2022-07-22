Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF) Receives $256.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Ferrexpo plc (OTCMKTS:FEEXF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on FEEXF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 340 ($4.06) to GBX 210 ($2.51) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ferrexpo from GBX 350 ($4.18) to GBX 290 ($3.47) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Ferrexpo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Get Ferrexpo alerts:

Ferrexpo Stock Performance

FEEXF stock opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. Ferrexpo has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $6.00.

About Ferrexpo

Ferrexpo plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.