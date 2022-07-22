Financial Comparison: BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL) & Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS – Get Rating) and BrewBilt Brewing (OTCMKTS:BRBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.5% of Ondas shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ondas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of BrewBilt Brewing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ondas has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrewBilt Brewing has a beta of 3.62, meaning that its share price is 262% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ondas $2.91 million 76.22 -$15.02 million ($0.57) -9.14 BrewBilt Brewing $310,000.00 1.42 -$6.86 million N/A N/A

This table compares Ondas and BrewBilt Brewing’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

BrewBilt Brewing has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ondas.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ondas and BrewBilt Brewing, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ondas 0 0 0 0 N/A BrewBilt Brewing 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ondas and BrewBilt Brewing’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ondas -1,017.95% -22.43% -20.51% BrewBilt Brewing -2,511.20% N/A -917.66%

Summary

Ondas beats BrewBilt Brewing on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and American Robotics. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform. It provides FullMAX base station and remote radios; and FullMAX SDR platform that helps to enable secure and reliable industrial-grade connectivity for truly mission-critical applications. The company also offers Scout Drone, an AI-powered drone with imaging payloads; the ScoutBase, a ruggedized base station for housing, charging, data processing, and cloud transfer; and ScoutView, an American robotics analytics and user interface software package. It sells its products and services through direct sales force and value-added sales partners to critical infrastructure providers and applications, such as rail operators, commercial and industrial drone operators, electric and gas utilities, water and wastewater utilities, oil and gas producers and pipeline operators, and for other critical infrastructure applications in areas, such as homeland security and defense, and transportation markets. The company is headquartered in Nantucket, Massachusetts.

About BrewBilt Brewing

BrewBilt Brewing Company provides DirecTV services to high-rise apartments, condominiums, and large commercial office buildings in the San Francisco metropolitan area. The company also offers Internet services across the Bay Area; and sells audio/video systems. In addition, it produces craft beer; and contracts brewing services for other breweries. BrewBilt Brewing Company is based in Grass Valley, California.

