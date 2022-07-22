Financial Comparison: Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSM) and Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU)

Simply (OTCMKTS:AWSM – Get Rating) and Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.4% of Universal Security Instruments shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Simply shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.7% of Universal Security Instruments shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Simply has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Security Instruments has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Simply 16.60% -271.40% 49.31% Universal Security Instruments -0.40% -1.63% -0.80%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Simply 0 0 0 0 N/A Universal Security Instruments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Simply $30.39 million 0.00 -$21.02 million N/A N/A Universal Security Instruments $19.55 million 0.40 -$80,000.00 ($0.02) -171.00

Universal Security Instruments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Simply.

Summary

Universal Security Instruments beats Simply on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Simply

Simply, Inc. focuses on premium retail brands. It operates through the following two segments: OneClick retail stores and Cooltech Distribution business. The OneClick retail stores segment operates retail consumer electronics stores authorized under the Apple Premier Partner, APR (Apple Premium Reseller) and AAR Mono-Brand programs. The Cooltech Distribution business segment engages in distributing to the OneClick stores and other resellers of Apple products and other consumer electronic brands. The company was founded on February 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Miami FL.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc., together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices under the UNIVERSAL and USI Electric trade names. The company provides its products to wholesale distributors; chain, discount, and television retailers; home center stores; catalog and mail order companies; electrical and lighting distributors, and manufactured housing companies; and other distributors. It also sells its products through independent sales organizations and sales representatives, as well as through its own sales catalogs and brochures, and website. The company was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in Owings Mills, Maryland.

