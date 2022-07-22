Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 8.4% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 76,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 60,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $99.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $119.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.18 per share, for a total transaction of $47,090,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,147,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,437,543.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

