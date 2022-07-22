Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Short Interest Up 27.0% in June

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,710,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the June 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
FND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $109.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $137.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.77.
Floor & Decor Stock Up 0.5 %
Floor & Decor stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.75.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Floor & Decor by 99.4% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 194,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,274,000 after buying an additional 97,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.
Floor & Decor Company Profile
Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.
See Also
