Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.84, but opened at $13.52. Forestar Group shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 2,330 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

Forestar Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Forestar Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 117,723 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 84,654 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $696.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.85.

About Forestar Group

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.