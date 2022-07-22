Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Posted by on Jul 22nd, 2022

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FORGet Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.84, but opened at $13.52. Forestar Group shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 2,330 shares changing hands.

The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forestar Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Forestar Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 947,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 117,723 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $2,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Forestar Group by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 227,195 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 84,654 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Forestar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Forestar Group Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $696.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.85.

About Forestar Group

(Get Rating)

Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.