Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE:FOR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $15.84, but opened at $13.52. Forestar Group shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 2,330 shares changing hands.
The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). Forestar Group had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Forestar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Forestar Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $696.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.85.
Forestar Group Inc operates as a residential lot development company in the United States. The acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities. It sells its residential single-family finished lots to homebuilders. The company is headquartered in Arlington, Texas. Forestar Group Inc is a subsidiary of D.R.
