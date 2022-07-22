Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $137.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $122.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on Forward Air in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Forward Air from $143.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FWRD opened at $97.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.11. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $80.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.89 and a 200-day moving average of $98.23.

Forward Air ( NASDAQ:FWRD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $466.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.60 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 24.69% and a net margin of 7.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 19.12%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Forward Air by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forward Air in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. 97.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

