FourThought Financial LLC Sells 466 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

FourThought Financial LLC decreased its holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,628,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 617,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,255,000 after buying an additional 72,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 244,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,081,000 after buying an additional 54,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LCII stock opened at $130.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.14 and a 200-day moving average of $117.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $96.32 and a 12-month high of $163.33. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.40.

LCI Industries Increases Dividend

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $3.23. LCI Industries had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. LCI Industries’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

Insider Activity at LCI Industries

In related news, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 3,597 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.45, for a total value of $422,467.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of LCI Industries to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; and other accessories.

See Also

