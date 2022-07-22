Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 23,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,152,943 shares.The stock last traded at $15.41 and had previously closed at $14.91.

The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Stephens upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell sold 5,156 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $79,969.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,353.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fulton Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fulton Financial by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fulton Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulton Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,629,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 110,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 448,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after purchasing an additional 29,340 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fulton Financial Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.46.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

