Gables Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.7% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.3% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $216.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.37 and a 200 day moving average of $210.84. The stock has a market cap of $411.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Visa from $304.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

