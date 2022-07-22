Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.90.

GECFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Gecina from €130.00 ($131.31) to €122.00 ($123.23) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Gecina from €137.00 ($138.38) to €115.00 ($116.16) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Gecina from €134.50 ($135.86) to €123.50 ($124.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Gecina from €139.00 ($140.40) to €114.00 ($115.15) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Gecina from €135.00 ($136.36) to €120.00 ($121.21) in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Get Gecina alerts:

Gecina Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GECFF opened at $82.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Gecina has a 1-year low of $82.60 and a 1-year high of $160.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.34.

About Gecina

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gecina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gecina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.